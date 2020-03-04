Where division 3 candidates stand on CBD redevelopment

THE Ipswich mall redevelopment has been a big priority for council for a number of years and it will continue to be when the new council is elected.

In 2019 an audit revealed Ipswich City Properties lost more than $78 million through its failed attempts to progress the redevelopment of Ipswich’s CBD,

Division three candidates who attended the QT’s candidate forum on Tuesday night were asked why council should continue to pursue the development that’s already resulted in major loss of ratepayer funds.

Banking and finance lawyer Marnie Doyle said she did support the development in the heart of the CBD

“My understanding from the interim administrator is they looked at this very issue, whether or not to throw more money to that,” she said.

“Eventually the asset, being the mall buildings will need to be sold and they looked at doing that immediately and the state that they are in, we would never have recouped enough money, so it made sense.”

Candidate David Box agreed with Ms Doyle’s comments.

“The decision was made to engage a third party to lease that property and bring up the value until it gets to a point where we can sell it and make some money on it and get out of the property development business,” he said.

Darren Close said he was glad to see the mall was finally more accessible and more aesthetically pleasing.

Fellow candidates Drew Pickwick, Alyson Lewis and Rochelle Calloon also agreed the mall deserved some attention.

“I totally agree, we do need to revamp the Ipswich City Mall and let’s get the heart back into it and bring families and the general public back into Ipswich,” she said.

Anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill said he believed council should be involved in the planning of projects, but that ratepayer money should not be spent on the actual projects themselves.

Toni Gibbs said while she did support the mall, she would also support an audit to try and find the millions of dollars that had been lost, while Bill Heck said he would be making any documents relating to the lost $78 million public.

Andrew Fechner said council needed to ensure we had the population to service those businesses.