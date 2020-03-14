Menu
Council News

Where is the Division 1 replay?

14th Mar 2020 12:56 PM

DUE to technical issues, the Queensland Times could not use the Division 1 candidate forum replay.

Those who attended on the night used the live polling system to show how they were feeling about the candidate responses to questions asked by the QT and constituents. 

You can find the other Divisional candidate forums here:

Ipswich voters will head to the polls on March 28. 

Find your polling booth locations, as well as information on pre-polling and postal voting here.

