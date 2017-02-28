Where did the hate come from?

IN A recent letter published in your 26 January 2017 edition I observed that comments to the online QT had dropped off and only abounded when the Hanson activists or the anti-Muslims get involved.

I direct your attention to the comments on the online story Hanson slams Muslim schoolboy ban on shaking women's hands, Feb 21, 2017 12.34pm.

As of the morning of the February 24 there are 56 comments. The Hanson activists and the anti-Muslims have certainly climbed on board. What disturbs me is the blind ignorance about Muslims, the intolerance and dislike, even hatred, that is evident in many of the comments. This does not represent the Australia I thought I knew.

How did this fear and hatred arise? From the government? From some sections of the media or from long standing bigotry that goes back to the "Yellow Peril”? According to the 2011 census there are 683 people in the in the City of Ipswich and 484 in the Sunshine Coast who identify as Muslim. Have any of the anti-Muslims from these area who submitted comments ever met one of Muslims?

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile