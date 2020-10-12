Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich City Council has revealed where it will spend $2.3 million received from the Federal Government for shovel-ready projects with another $7.4 million on the way.
Ipswich City Council has revealed where it will spend $2.3 million received from the Federal Government for shovel-ready projects with another $7.4 million on the way.
Council News

Where council will spend $2.3m on roads, off-leash dog area

Lachlan Mcivor
.
12th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has secured more than $7 million in the Federal Budget for shovel-ready projects to stimulate the local economy in the wake of COVID-19.

The council received $7.4 million in the Budget through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, on top of the $2.3 million allocated earlier in the year.

“The city of Ipswich is the fastest-growing local government area in Queensland with around 24 people moving to our city every day,” mayor Teresa Harding said.

LOCAL NEWS: LNP names Ipswich candidates for state election

“By 2041, this will mean more than 336,000 new residents will call Ipswich home.

“Keeping up with this pace of growth requires a significant investment in planning and delivery of community and local infrastructure.

“This additional funding will deliver important economic stimulus and, through our Buy Ipswich procurement policy, will ensure local jobs are secured and created.”

The council has allocated the initial $2.3 million for projects including an off-leash dog area in Redbank Plains, new paths in Springfield and road upgrades.

All of these projects are scheduled to be completed by April next year.

The council says projects approved under the program extension will be delivered between January 1 and December 31 next year.

READ MORE: Ipswich tavern to reopen after $2.5 million reno

LNP Senator Paul Scarr, who is based in Springfield, said improving road safety was a priority for the Federal Government.

“Our community-led recovery plan empowers local governments nationwide to deliver roads and community infrastructure through an additional $1 billion for the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program,” he said.

“I know Ipswich City Council has a number of shovel ready projects and they will put this additional funding to great use.”

Here is how Ipswich City Council will invest initial $2.3 million from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program

How Ipswich City Council will invest initial $2.3 million from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
How Ipswich City Council will invest initial $2.3 million from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

        News A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash

        IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime THIS week, 91 people will appear before the Magistrate at court

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        IPSWICH EYESORES: Candidates reveal their plans

        Premium Content IPSWICH EYESORES: Candidates reveal their plans

        Politics Election hopefuls divulged how they would address major problem areas across...