Where to buy petrol for under $1.33 a litre in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
18th Jul 2018 1:48 PM

PETROL car drivers can fill up for less than 133cpl in Ipswich today but diesel car drivers will be feeling the pinch on their purses.

Nine petrol stations are selling unleaded for 132.4cpl, in line with the RACQ'S fair fuel price of 131.9.

The nine petrol stations are at Leichhardt, Ipswich, West Ipswich, North Ipswich, Brassall, Silkstone, Karalee and Bundamba.

Others at Churchill, Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto and Amberley are selling unleaded between 137.5 and 142.4cpl while prices are up to 152.5cpl at Ipswich, Yamanto, Booval, Ripley, Blacksoil and Haiglsea.

Diesel car drivers are less fortunate. 

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the June fuel price report revealed the average cost of diesel in Brisbane was 4.2 cents per litre (cpl) higher than in May.

"With an average of 156.cpl in June, drivers of diesel cars in Brisbane are paying through the nose," Ms Ross said.

"It's outrageous to see indictive retail margins have jumped to more than 18cpl - even with instability in the global oil price, there's just no good reason for these high diesel prices."

Ms Ross said diesel drivers across regional Queensland had also been hit at the hip pocket.

"It's not just isolated to the south east, our data shows regional motorists also copped a hike of 4.2cpl in the average diesel price compared with last month," she said.

fair fuel price fuel prices ipswich fuel prices racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

