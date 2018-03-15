Menu
Where to buy gum boots in Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2018

Helen Spelitis
by
15th Mar 2018 11:25 AM

THE weather is expected to be nice and sunny for CMC Rocks this weekend but that doesn't mean gum boots aren't necessary. 

After a few weeks of solid rain the campgrounds are still a little muddy. 

Festival organisers say campers should prepare for muddy conditions by bringing gum boots. 

If you're already in town and didn't pack the gummies, don't worry. 

You can pick some up here but be warned in previous years Ipswich has quickly sold out as CMC Rocks fans flood the shops.

 

1. Kmart at Riverlin

THEY're all out of adult gumboots but if you need some for the kids, this is the place to go. 

 

2. Big W Booval 

THERE are plenty of choices at Big W Booval for ladies, men and kids. The store has a large number in stock with a few different styles to choose from.  

 

3. Rivers Riverlink 

FESTIVAL goers have already descended on Rivers at Riverlink shopping centre snapping up the much needed footwear. 

Staff say there are a few still in stock so it's worth a look. 

 

4. Horseland North Ipswich 

WANT a few different styles to choose from? Horseland Ipswich has you covered. The store says they have plenty of stock with short styles, long boots, boots for men and women. 

 

5. Bunnings at West Ipswich and Bundamba

TRUST Bunnings to have plenty of gum boots. They have plenty of stock in sizes six to size 12 for men and women. 

