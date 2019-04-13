Menu
NEW MONIKER: Demohrapher Bernard Salt believes the Centenary Highway should be renamed as the 'highway of love'.
Where are the highest number of single men and women?

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
ARE you searching for that special connection?

Then perhaps you need to take a drive down the 'highway of love'.

That could very well involve a drive down the Centenary Highway.

According to the data, Springfield is the hotspot for young single women in Ipswich.

There are 1.05 single women between the age of 25-34 in Springfield for every one single man in the same age bracket; the highest proportion in the region.

Darra was identified as the place to go looking, as it is home to a large number of single young men with 1.33 bachelors for every single lady.

The Centenary Highway acts as the runway between the two areas and demographer Bernard Salt believes the roadway needs a new moniker.

"You should be able to walk down the street and see young single men everywhere in Darra," Mr Salt said.

"The link between Springfield and Darra is the Centenary Highway which I think should be renamed as the highway of love."

Letisha Germain, 28, of Springfield met her partner while in school and the vast majority of her friends are in relationships.

The mother believes Springfield would be a difficult place for singles in search of a significant other as many of the people who moved to the area are already shacked up.

"There are lots of young families and couples already living here," she said.

All of 31-year-old Tamika Murray's girlfriends are married and she didn't think there were many places in the area for singles to mingle.

