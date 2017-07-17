Where are Ipswich's worst potholes?

Where are the worst potholes in Ipswich? Let us know. Photo: File

IPSWICH and surrounding regions know the painful experience of hitting an unseen pothole and the awful feeling of their suspension not coping with the gaping crevice.



Have you seen major potholes in the area? We would love to know.



We are looking to put together a comprehensive list of the worst potholes in the region.

Some roads in Ipswich are maintained by the State Government.

If you are aware of a non-urgent issue with a state-controlled road, you can use our online form to report that it needs fixing.

All other roads and streets are locally controlled.

If there is an urgent issue with a locally controlled road or street in the Ipswich City Council area, phone 3810 6666 to report it.

Tomorrow afternoon thunderstorms are predicted to hit the region with strong winds also forecast.

If you know of a road which has been badly damaged or potholed through traffic and rain let us know on the QT Facebook page or in the comments below.