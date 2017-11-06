Where and how to get a casual job in Ipswich this Christmas

SCHOOL kids with some extra time on their hands these holidays could be cashing in hours in front of the TV for up to $700 every week.

Christmas causal job ads are already being plastered in shop and café windows, online and in job search engines as major retailers and businesses prepare for the festive rush.

Children as young as 11 could get a job delivering newspapers or junk mail while in other roles the minimum age for employment is 13.

It's a good chance for high school students to earn some cash and new skills while they have the time but potential candidates should be armed with the skills before they start pounding the pavement with resumes in hand.

The age of employment is lowered to 11 where the child carries out supervised delivery work that involves delivering newspapers, advertising material or similar items between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

There are some specific restrictions for children heading into the workforce, so visit business.qld.gov.au to get across it.

Five casual jobs available in Ipswich

Hungry Jacks West Ipswich Part time and casual staff members are needed at the Hungry Jacks store at West Ipswich and successful applicants get 25% off food.

Dusk Springfield Central An exciting opportunity is available to join Australia's largest retailer of candles, home fragrance and home wares this Christmas.

Animal caretaker with Madpaws Love walking dogs? Why not get paid to do it?

Gloria Jeans Ipswich Christmas causals are needed to whip up food and drinks for the festive shopping rush.

Super Amart Ipswich Warehouse and stock handling roles are available over the next few months.

Search indeed.com for details.

Tips for getting some casual Christmas work

What to look for

Look for opportunities that will offer some transferable skills to fill gaps in you're a resume.

For example, if you've always wanted to get into publishing, try to get some experience selling books and magazines in a bookshop or newsagent.

Make sure the employer meets all the necessary minimum-wage standards.

If you're able to visit the future place of work as a customer or client, do so to get a sense of whether the employees seem content in their job.

When to start

The Christmas rush starts late November, so Christmas casual positions will start being advertised from early November onwards.

The nature of casual work means circumstances are constantly changing, so some jobs could pop up even later in the year.

Where to look

Type "Christmas casual" into CareerOne and other search engines and select Ipswich or a more specific suburb.

Search 'casual' selection and search categories applicable to desired position to seek out those jobs that may be harder to find.

A lot of Christmas casual jobs will be in retail, so it's handy to look for posters and job ads while at the shops.

If you're a regular customer, staff will be more inclined to recommend you and you'll likely already have a good sense of the brand ethos, the products on offer and the level of customer service delivered.