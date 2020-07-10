Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

MORE than $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich as part of the Queensland Government's plan to kickstart the economy.

The COVID Works program will deliver 18 projects across the Ipswich and Scenic Rim regions and create or support 173 local jobs, according to Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.

These span from new footpaths in the Ipswich CBD to a $1.8 million toddler playground at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said $4.4 million was allocated to Ipswich City Council, a portion of which will go towards funding a new water treatment plant at the popular Orion Lagoon.

"While there's no doubt our community is resilient, I know these projects, and the jobs they create, will be extremely welcome during this tough time," she said.

The construction of a toddler playground, as well as a new car park and toilet block, in Redbank Plains was the most expensive project on the list.

"This reserve is a great asset for Bundamba, and the planned upgrades will further broaden its appeal as we all work towards a healthier and more active Ipswich," Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said.

"The reserve continues to be a destination for locals and visitors alike, and this is a welcome investment in our youth, our families and our greenspaces that will support jobs."

Scenic Rim Regional Council was allocated $1.7 million as part of the program.

Projects are required to be completed by June 2021.

Here's how the money will be spent in Ipswich

Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve playground ($1,881,562): Construction of a new playground (stage two). Toddler playground with rubber soft fall and shade sails, new car park, new toilet block, lighting to both stage 1 and stage 2 areas and connection to future skate park, pathways, park furniture, gardens and signage.

Orion Lagoon treatment plant ($204,605): Supply and installation of new water treatment plant.

Moodai Reserve water quality ($165,677): Water quality improvements to existing drainage channel.

Clancy's Reserve pathway ($153,405): Rehabilitation of existing gravel pathway in Clancy's Reserve.

Richardson Park change room ($61,362): Replacement of floor, ceiling and internals wall to change rooms.

Fail Park water quality ($214,767): Improvements to existing creek filtration system.

Queens Park Croquet Club irrigation ($66,475): Upgrade to existing croquet green irrigation. This is the installation of new irrigation lines, pumps and sprinklers with automation to maximise water efficiency.

SES depot amenities building ($521,577): New amenities building. There is currently very basic toilet facilities at the SES depot.

Ipswich CBD footpath ($265,902): Reconstruction of existing asphalt pathway to concrete pathway.

North Ipswich Corporate Centre carpet replacement ($59,317): Replacement of existing carpet.

Sarah Drive stormwater quality ($377,376): Water quality improvements to existing drainage channel.

Walter Zimmerman Park stormwater quality ($467,975): Improvements to existing creek filtration system.

