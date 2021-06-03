Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

Inspections of the extensions at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: West Moreton Health

THE state government has injected $12.5 million into Ipswich’s public health system but that funding won’t go towards creating brand new beds in local public hospitals.

The money will be used for operational costs for a new 26-bed ward already under construction as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital and to access beds in local private hospitals for public patients.

Last month Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced $100 million as part of the Care4Qld package to tackle the state’s under pressure hospitals.

This included $7.2 million to “open an additional 26 beds” at Ipswich Hospital and $5.3 million for an additional 13 beds for patients in the wider West Moreton region.

West Moreton Health Chief Operating Officer Matthew Tallis said the funding was most welcome with local hospitals busier than ever.

“This injection of operational funding will provide more resources to improve the flow of patients through Ipswich Hospital’s busy emergency department, thereby ensuring we continue to provide safe care to all patients,” he said.

“A total of $7.2 million in operational funds will be made available to support a new 26-bed ward, which is currently under construction on level six of Ipswich Hospital and is due for completion in September.

“A further $5.3 million in Care4Qld funding has secured access to up to 13 medical beds in the region’s private hospitals for public patients.

“These initiatives will partly address a rising demand for public hospital beds and emergency care in West Moreton as well as an increased need for complex care which leads to longer stays in hospital.”

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

Admissions and emergency presentations started rising again to pre-COVID-19 levels in November last year.

In December 5041 people were admitted to Ipswich Hospital, which was a 3.5 per cent increase on the same month in 2019 and a 12.4 per cent rise on December 2018 figures.

Mr Tallis said hospitals in the West Moreton region are also seeing an increase in the “complexity of patient conditions”.

“Since 2018-19, Ipswich Hospital has recorded an across-the-board increase in the number of admitted patients requiring complex care and intensive clinical attention on the wards, leading to lengthier hospital stays,” he said.

“In the first quarter of 2021, 23,000 people presented to West Moreton Health emergency departments, and one in three presentations required admission.

“(This) compares with 21,820 presentations in the first quarter of 2019.”

Mr Tallis said presentations to local facilities “decreased significantly” during the early months of the pandemic.

That was most evident in August and September last year during six simultaneous COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in the region at a correctional centre, a youth detention centre, a residential aged care facility, two high schools and Ipswich Hospital.

