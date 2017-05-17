When you can catch our The Voice stars on air next

LOCAL TALENT: Judah Kelly turned all four chairs during his blind audition on The Voice and will perform again on Sunday.

RESIDENTS can throw their support behind two talented singers from our region in this season of The Voice Australia.

Now that blind auditions are done and dusted, Judah Kelly and Arthur Bristowe will move on to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Laidley musician Judah Kelly is one of a few performers to prompt all four superstar judges to turn their chairs during the blind auditions.

Performing a smooth rendition of Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, the 20-year-old impressed not only the judges but was a hit with Aussie viewers.

Almost simultaneously, The Voice Australia judges Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Seal turned their chairs for the singer about 30 seconds into his audition.

Ipswich's Arthur Bristowe will perform on Monday.

Another 30 seconds later, the fourth judge Kelly Rowland joined them.

The former Mackay singer and guitarist moved to the Lockyer Valley in November last year.

His next performance is this Sunday, where he'll be coached by pop princess Delta Goodrem.

Stay-at-home dad Arthur Bristowe from Ipswich sung his way into team Seal when he performed 'Living for the City' by Stevie Wonder at his audition.

"I'm not someone who turns around very quickly, if you know what I mean; I came back to coach because of voices like yours," Seal said.

"You're not afraid; we'll go far with that."

The 33-year-old, who cares for his 13-month-old son AJ, told the QT he overcame his shyness by performing at karaoke bars.

"The blind auditions for the Voice Australia 2017 have finally come to a close with all teams full with extraordinary talent from all over the country," Bristowe posted on his Facebook page earlier this week.

"Now it's time for the next phase of the journey, the knock out round.

"A huge thanks to everybody for showing love and support through this amazing experience I really appreciate it.

"Be sure to tune in to the Voice on Channel 9."

Mr Bristowe will perform next on Monday night at 7.30pm.

The Voice is on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 7pm.