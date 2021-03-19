When Yamanto Central shopping centre is set to open

An artist's impression of the completed Yamanto Central shopping centre.

A HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED Ipswich shopping centre anchored by Coles and Kmart is set to open ahead of schedule next month.

Kelly Consolidated Pty Ltd has applied for a minor change to its development application for the Yamanto Central shopping centre, seeking approval to get shoppers in as early as possible.

It is proposed to open the centre four to six weeks ahead of the expected completion date of stage one and hold a soft opening on April 8.

Construction of Yamanto Central shopping centre as of February.

“This will open a part of the centre to the public and accordingly, comprise a small number of tenancy openings,” the application notes.

“The tenants that will open on this date are limited to Coles, Kmart and a small number of specialty stores.”

A grand opening for the whole centre will happen later in the year when the entire project is completed.

“It is noted that the centre will have received a Certificate of Classification and Builder Practical Completion prior to the ‘soft’ opening,” the application notes.

“No further significant construction works will be occurring following the soft opening.

“Given the ‘soft’ opening of the centre will comprise the beginning of the proposed use on site, the prior to the commencement of use” timing on a limited number of conditions are proposed to be updated to align with subsequent grand opening.”

Many Ipswich residents have been eagerly waiting the 20,000 sqm retail complex in the city’s south to take shape.

Once it is completed it will be home to 50 speciality stores, a health and wellness precinct and an outdoor dining space capable of accommodating 300 people.

The basement level of the centre will be home to Rackley Swimming school and a Hiit Republic fitness studio.

A Club Lime gym will be located on level one.

The dining precinct in Yamanto Central shopping centre.

It is being developed by JMK Retail, which is the centre management arm of Kelly Consolidated Pty Ltd.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said the location of the centre will position it as a key retail hub with Ipswich’s population set to boom.



“Combine this with the centre’s undercover outdoor dining precinct, we are expecting that Yamanto Central will become one of the leading shopping hubs for Ipswich and the broader community for many years to come,” she said.

“The Yamanto Central outdoor dining precinct is one of the key elements of the new centre and I believe it is going to change the way our residents connect, mingle and dine in Ipswich.

“It’s designed to offer the region and its residents a dining experience like no other.

“For local residents and people working at (RAAF Base Amberley) and the surrounding areas, the casual dining precinct will offer a plethora of options; a relaxed dining environment where they can grab a cup of coffee or escape the confines of the work environment for a breakaway meeting, enjoy a morning coffee, savour a hot meal with a range of beverage options for lunch or indulge in a relaxed bite to eat with a craft beer for dinner.

“For people travelling into the area via the Cunningham Highway, the centre will provide a convenient place to stop with a broad range of dining options.

“For local families, the dining precinct will offer a casual family friendly alfresco dining experience not currently available within the local area.”

