QLD_CP_NEWS_UNI_HOSPTAL_31OCT18
Politics

‘When will it stop?’: Petition wants Cook statue to stay

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:53 PM
A PETITION calling for the Captain Cook statue in Cairns to remain in place is quickly gathering pace in response to a snowballing appeal for the figure's demolition.

More than 1500 people have signed the counter-petition created by Cairns resident Ikan Bakeet.

"Let's save the Captain Cook statue," he wrote.

The Captain Cook statue on Sheridan St has divided the community. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
"Cook is an iconic figure of the area with many places carrying his name - Cook Highway, Cooktown, James Cook University.

"If we allow the statue to be torn down, where will it stop?"

The online campaign has a long way to run before it catches up to Brisbane resident Emma Hollingsworth's original "Captain Crook" appeal.

That Change.org petition has garnered more than 14,000 signatures and hundreds of comments from people across Australia calling for the statue to be torn down.

"Germany does not honour Hitler and the Nazi regime," wrote one commenter.

"Why should we honour the horrific way this country was colonised?"

