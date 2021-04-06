120mm and rising: SEQ soaked as drenching rain persists

It wasn't the deluge that was initially forecasted, but rainfall remained persistent across the southeast corner this Easter.

Despite experts predicting up to 200mm of rain over the holiday period, seven-day totals revealed most areas averaged around 20 to 40mm.

Places hit the hardest included Upper Springbrook with 119mm and Hervey Bay with 83mm. Meanwhile, Northern Sunshine Coast saw 50mm to 70mm, Gold Coast had 20 to 40mm and inner city Brisbane hovered around 20mm.

"There wasn't necessarily any heavy moments, but it was certainly widespread and persistent this Easter," BOM Meteorologist Matt Marshall said.

But nothing could deter dedicated surfers as crowds hit the water despite grim conditions.

Local Sunshine Coast surfer Campbell Behan said waves were reaching three to four foot at popular beaches such as Noosa, Snapper Rocks and Kirra Beach.

"After a bit of a dry spell of waves, it was good to get some solid swell finally," he said.

A surfer takes on a large wave in bucketing rain at Noosa National Park on Monday. Picture: Lachie Millard

Rain is expected to ease in the coming days but people are still urged to be careful in the wet weather.

"We could still see some more through the stretch from Hervey Bay to the Gold Coast through into Wednesday," Mr Marshall said.

"Then there's finally a bit of sunshine towards the end of the week."

It comes as a group of 11 campers and a dog were rescued from rising floodwaters in Byfield National Park north of Yeppoon on Sunday night.

A man also died in Gold Coast on Sunday after his car was reportedly bogged causing him to accelerate into a tree.

