When to see high speed RAAF flypast this weekend

The RAAF EA-18G Growler can jam enemy radar systems. Picture: News Corp Australia.

A FIGHTER aircraft will fly past Ipswich this weekend at speeds of up to 830km/h.

The display is part of this weekend's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint Supercars event at Willowbank.

In the early afternoon, spectators will be treated to the sight of an EA-18G Growler aircraft conducting a high speed flypast along the main straight.

The aircraft will hit speeds of 830km/h before looping back for a low speed flypast.

The Australian Army will also be providing a display with Team Army street machines Armygeddon and Project Digger.

A RAAF spokesperson said the Australian Defence Force was proud to display its aircraft, vehicles and personnel at the event.

"Australian Defence Force personnel appreciate the opportunity to engage with the motor racing community at this event," the spokesperson said.

All flying is subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

What: RAAF Growler flypast

Where: The Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint Supercars at Queensland Raceway

When: Sunday, July 22 at 1.20pm

Visit supercars.com/ipswich for more information about this weekend's event.