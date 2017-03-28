32°
Business

When TK Maxx will open in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 28th Mar 2017 12:42 PM

RENNOVATIONS at Ipswich's Trade Secret store have finished in preparation for the takeover by international department store TK Maxx.

Parent company TJX has bought out Australian discount brand Trade Secret and plans to convert its 35 stores to the TK Maxx brand.

READ MORE: Popular retailer goes: Global megastore launches in place

The West Ipswich store has undergone a major facelift in preparation for the transformation, but the store won't open under its new branding until late April, a TK Maxx Australia spokesperson said.

READ MORE: 10 reasons we're excited about TK Maxx coming to Ipswich

"We won't be changing the signage of any of our existing stores until the conversion is complete and we re-open as TK Maxx," she said.

"Our Trade Secret stores will continue to operate throughout the conversion to minimise disruption to shoppers.

European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich.
European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich. Contributed

"The conversion process is actually very quick - overnight in fact. That's not to say the change won't be monumental.

"We've been working for many months to transform our shopping experience, and that our stores are perfectly suited to the Australian customer, climate and culture."

TK Maxx's range is expected to rival what can be found at Target, Big W, Kmart and Myer, but with more of a focus on fast-changing trends.

"TK Maxx is an off-price retailer that sells a huge assortment of big names, top brands, up-and-coming labels, high quality fashions and one-off gems at a great discount to the price in a department store or on the high street," the spokesperson said.

"Local customers can look forward to an exciting new treasure-hunt shopping experience with renovated stores and an expanded selection of merchandise.

"We will stock everything from designer handbags, to the latest on-trend fashion for women, men and kids, toys, luggage, cosmetics and shoes, plus an eclectic mix of branded, quality home wares for every room. The stock changes rapidly, creating a treasure hunt shopping experience like no other."

American giant TJX Companies Inc, which operates the similarly named TJ Maxx in the United States, TK Maxx has department stores across Europe.

Trade Secret has stores on the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

The exact opening time will be confirmed closer to the end of April.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business shopping tk maxx west ipswich

