When the summer's worst heatwave will end

Helen Spelitis
by

RELIEF is in sight.

After six days of sweating through extreme temperatures and high humidity, Ipswich residents will be relieved to know a change is coming.

Those battling through the seemingly endless heatwave should look forward to Sunday night when the first sign of cooler weather will appear.

Wednesday was the peak of the heatwave in Ipswich with temperature reaching 40C.

Today is expected to reach a slightly milder maximum of 38C, again with a chance of thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Sean Fitzgerald said a south easterly change would sweep through the region on Tuesday.

Humidity is expected to start falling late on Sunday and the changes will be noticeable on Monday.

"The real relief for the Ipswich area will come on Tuesday," Mr Fitzgerald said.

 

 

Between then and now, the chance of thunderstorms remains with "unstable conditions" today and tomorrow, Mr Fitzgerald said.

The most significant heatwave to hit the southeast this summer began on Friday.

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich.
Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

Yesterday, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service sent an email to all staff saying there had been an increase in Emergency Department presentations for heat related illnesses between Monday and Wednesday.

In the email, shared with the QT by the health service, health staff were told a special team had been assembled to cope with the increase in care needs.

Topics:  bom heatwave ipswich weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
