When the city found its voice

TIMES PAST: In 1949, under the baton of Myfanwy Sullivan, with pianist Rhoda Cooney, the Silkstone State School Choir won the Choral Contest at the Ipswich Juvenile Eisteddfod.

IT WAS on April 13, 1945, that we read in The Queensland Times that a Juvenile Eisteddfod was to be held that year.

The Queensland Times continued: "At a well-attended meeting held in the council chambers on Wednesday night (April 11), it was decided to hold a juvenile eisteddfod.

The mayor Ald. J.C. Minnis asked R. Lulham, the convenor of the meeting, to indicate to those present the tentative nature of his proposals.

V.E. Hancock stated he was a great believer in fostering the love of music in the minds of young people. He thought it was a grand thing for a child to be an active participant in music either as an individual or as a member of a choir.

He was right behind such a movement and was prepared to give it his whole-hearted support.

After others had spoken in favour of such a festival, the following resolution was carried unanimously: "That those present form a committee with power to add, for the purpose of holding a juvenile eisteddfod this year.”

Mr Lulham was unanimously selected as chairman of the committee.

At the next committee meeting on April 20, 1945, the office bearers elected were: chairman R. Lulham, Treasurer Mr. W. Baird and Joint secretaries C.E. Tongue and Hazel Perry.

An original committee member was Nancy Jones, who remembered: "When the box office opened for the purchase of season tickets, a queue commenced about 7am.

"The response from the public made all the organising worthwhile and nights at the eisteddfod were 'dressy affairs' and halls where competitors performed were always crowded.”

Ipswich Juvenile Eisteddfod, which later became the Ipswich Junior Eisteddfod, featured the services of Nancy from the very beginning until her death in April 1994.

The first such eisteddfod was held between September 6-8, 1945, in the Town Hall, with sessions morning, afternoon and evenings.

Bursary winners at that eisteddfod were: vocal items Marina Londy and Russell Fitzpatrick; instrumental Margaret Barton; elocutionary Vernon Cornish - Courier Mail bursary; dancing Ruth Ellis.

A. Marshalls' cup for the best dancing number was awarded to Heather Kemp.

The special prize for the most meritorious performance as indicated by the percentage of marks gained by a competitor who was a child of a servicemen or ex-serviceman in World War I or World War II was given to Margaret Barton.

Mrs Innes awarded a prize to Barbara Larter who had tied with Kingsley Neale in the recitation section.

BOOVAL BOWLS CLUB

Booval Bowls Club was one of the best bowl clubhouses in Queensland, boasted its secretary/manager Tony Woods in September 1998.

The club commenced in 1937 after five men put forward their ideas to form a bowls club at Cameron Park.

The council thought this was a good idea and set aside land adjacent to Brisbane Rd for construction purposes.

It was officially opened on January 28, 1938, and was known as the workers club of the district.

In 1968, a new amenities block was constructed which became the foundation for a new upper-floor complex, consisting of two function rooms, two liquor bars, a large modern kitchen, toilets and a fully air-conditioned office.

This complex was officially opened by the then federal treasurer Paul Keating.

The Booval Bowls Club was the first in Queensland to own its own poker machines.

BOETTCHER MOTORS

Family-based business Ian Boettcher Motors grew from an initial fledging used-car business to a much- franchised high-tech sales, service and parts organisation in the 1990s.

The firm commenced as P.B. Autos in 1969 with two tiny offices on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Bergins Hill Rd, in Bundamba.

Over the years, the business acquired land and stages of growth were developed as it introduced the Mazda franchise in 1973; the service, tyres and a spare parts centre on Brisbane Rd in 1976; introduced the Volvo franchise in 1978 and the Nissan in 1990.

The showroom, spare parts centre and the high-tech section with a 20-bay technicians centre was opened in September 1995 after a $1.5million expansion programme.

Boettcher Motors still maintains a highly qualified standard of service, parts and sales in the Ipswich motoring businesses of today.