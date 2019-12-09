REVEALED: When Taco Bell in Ipswich will officially open

The new Taco Bell store at East Ipswich.

TACO Bell will open the doors of its Ipswich restaurant this weekend with the chance for one lucky customer to eat for free for a year.

The opening day of the East Ipswich eatery will be held on Saturday.

The restaurant will be open from 10am at 70 Brisbane Rd.

"We have an epic opening day planned for the locals, including limited edition merch, live music and of course, one lucky customer will win free Taco Bell for a year," a post on social media read.

The city's first restaurant under the Taco Bell banner quickly took shape after the region's last Sizzler, which opened in 1987, was demolished.

Ipswich City Council approved the fast-food establishment in June and it will be able to operate 24/7.

The restaurant will face Brisbane Rd but access to the site will be from Tongue and Barrett streets and the site's drive-thru will allow for queuing for 12 vehicles.