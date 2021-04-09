When state’s largest park ‘n’ ride will be ready

Jordan MP Charis Mullen at the construction site of the Springfield Central Park 'n' Ride.

JORDAN MP Charis Mullen says the construction of the state’s largest park ‘n’ ride facility in Springfield is a crucial piece of infrastructure for the rapidly growing area and congestion around the facility would be eased when the city’s largest road upgrade is completed.

Construction of the facility, which will cost $44.5 million, started in September and it is expected to be finished by early next year.

It will create 1100 new parking spaces with the multi-storey car park located on the off-ramp of the Centenary Motorway towards Springfield Central.

The park ‘n’ ride will have 24-hour access and is designed to make life easier for commuters using Springfield Central Railway Station.

In the past Ipswich City Council has cracked down on illegal parking around the station with spaces proving hard to come by.

Although public transport patronage across Ipswich dropped drastically during COVID-19, Mrs Mullen said it is now “starting to pick up again”.

“It’s recognised that as a terminus station, Springfield Central station is a very busy station and one where we are getting commuters from all over the region who come to park there and travel on the train,” she said.

“We consider that it’s really important we have good parking for this area.

“Once people are vaccinated I think that public transport will once again ramp up to full levels and we’ve got Cross River Rail coming online in 2024-25 and that will have a major impact on the Springfield line as well.”

Some local residents have raised concerns the location of the new park ‘n’ ride facility will increase congestion on already busy roads but Mrs Mullen said incoming upgrades would help in easing this.

Preliminary works on the first stage of Ipswich City Council’s $46 million Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial upgrade have begun.

The state government has contributed $2 million to the project with more than 20,000 cars driving on these roads every day.

“One of the key factors of the precinct is the fact that the Springfield Greenbank Arterial road will be upgraded to four lanes,” she said.

“This will create extra capacity on the roads.

“The Department of Transport and Main Roads is working very closely with the Ipswich City Council on how the Springfield Central Park ‘n’ Ride will work with those new roads and how access will work not only for vehicles but also for pedestrians crossing over to the station.

“We are working closely with them on what the final design will look like.

“We are conscious that there’s obviously our park ‘n’ ride but there’s also the Lions stadium as well as an interface of what I call the station stadium precinct.

“It has to all work together and it’s always been my key focus to make sure we get the planning right.

“(We need) to make sure that there is proper vehicle access and it doesn’t cause congestion for the people who live in this area.”

The carpark will include a double-helix ramp and the facade, which is due to be installed in September, is made of about 1400 aluminium z shaped battens.

About 8100 cubic metres of concrete and 102 tonnes of steel will be used in the build with the facility to have 23,6000 sqm of gross floor area.

The project is estimated to support an average of 44 jobs over its lifespan.

