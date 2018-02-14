Menu
When second Carl's Jr Burger restaurant will open in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

NOT even days of severe thunderstorms will delay the city's newest Carl's Jr Burger opening.

Construction is well underway at the new site at One Mile, the second in Ipswich after the Redbank Plains store opened last month.

Builders are on track to finish work ahead of the grand opening scheduled in June.

 

Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place in the new bulky goods precinct on Hooper St.
The company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, are already  looking for up to 80 people to fill manager and customer service roles in the new restaurant.

General manager Shawn Kerr said by the time the One Mile site opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

He said construction was "progressing well" and so far there had been no delays due to weather.

"However every time it does rain significantly between now and June there will be another delay," Mr Kerr said.  

He said the second quarter of the year was the original deadline but that had since been refined to June.

 

A design of what the new restaurant will look like.
Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place, alongside Bridgestone Tyres and a 7 Eleven at the bulky goods precinct in the new bulky goods  precinct on Hooper St.

Construction started in September last year after the old One Mile Hotel was demolished. 

Topics:  anaconda carls jr burger ipswich business ipswich jobs one mile

Ipswich Queensland Times
