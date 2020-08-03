When protest comes before reasoning

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I OFTEN hear or read people's comments that Australia has no national plan regarding COVID-19.

Yet, I go to Google and type in "National Plan for COVID-19 in Australia" and discover very quickly that published on the 29th May, 2020, the document "Australian National Disease Surveillance Plan for COVID-19" as well as many other documents.

There is plenty to read here. Next, I go to Google again and do a similar search for the USA.

Although not quite as clear-cut, because I am not an American, the equivalent would be: "Coordinating the Federal Response" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Now "the approach is locally executed, state managed, and federally supported" with Vice President Mike Pence as head of the Coronavirus Taskforce (called the Federal Emergency Management Agency) which is a component of the Department of Homeland Security.

So when I read comments about what has happened in Queensland about the three women returned from Melbourne without quarantining and those comments include the statement that "since there is no national strategy this was bound to happen", I wonder why the writer has done no research from home about what the strategies are.

Then this extended to the USA situation in "we can't count on Trump for help as he has let six months go by and still doesn't have a strategy to do deal with the virus". (Please note that the writer is an American citizen and resident).

My question is: Why are even educated people in these two western societies so 'uneducated' in the sense that blame comes first before any educated reasoning of the actual facts of the matter?

Is the education system in both countries so degenerate that the only thing is the loud portrayal of uneducated negation to everything no matter what it is? Glenda Carroll, Bundamba