When Phil’s Jets click, watch out rivals

Ipswich Jets five-eight Izaak Toby booted four goals in his team’s first win of the Rugby League Ipswich season. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Ipswich Jets five-eight Izaak Toby booted four goals in his team’s first win of the Rugby League Ipswich season. Picture: Bruce Clayton

HAVING played lock in the first three Ipswich Jets games, revered footballer Phil Dennis knew a historic first victory was coming.

With the Jets fielding a new team in the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition, it was always going to take some time to build combinations.

However, former state league great and player/coach Dennis was far from happy with his team's 24-20 victory over a gallant Norths side at Rosewood on Saturday night.

"I was pleased we got a win but not with how the game was played out,'' Dennis said.

"Our completion rate was pretty terrible. We couldn't hold the ball.

"In the end, we were lucky to get away with it.''

GRITTY TIGERS: Norths show early determination

After the Jets had provided some entertaining moments in their first two losses to competition frontrunners Swifts and Brothers, Dennis was disappointed with their latest effort against the Tigers.

"They (Norths) played pretty well,'' he said.

"When we hold the ball when we attack, we are looking good.

"Last night our ball carries were terrible.''

COOL COACH: Dennis starts work at Jets

However, Dennis is savouring his role playing and coaching a new side in this year's first grade RLI competition.

"You always enjoy footy,'' he said of playing and coaching despite the niggles aged 37.

As an Intrust Super Cup halfback/lock, Dennis was one of the best in Queensland rugby league, playing in the most games (282) of any footballer during his 14 seasons with Souths Logan.

With the second Jets side following the same mode of football as the club's Intrust Super Cup side, Dennis said it was a work in progress.

"We're just trying to get it right,'' he said.

"I thought last night, we could have done a lot better and been in front by a lot more than what we were.

"The biggest thing is for our team, there's a lot of players that are new.

"Probably with the Cup side too, there's a few boys still learning to do that style of Jets footy as well.

"Once it clicks in, it will go well.''

Ipswich Jets player/coach Phil Dennis. Picture: David Lems

The Jets led 12-6 at halftime on Saturday night before building a handy 16-6.

However, after beating Fassifern 28-10 in their opening game last weekend, Norths again displayed plenty of grit to come within a converted try of victory.

Dennis said forward Nick Flocas and hooker Rhys Jacks were among the hardest workers on Saturday night.

STATE OF PLAY

ACS Group A Grade: Jets 24 (Josese Waqalevu 2, Rhys Jacks, Isaiah Walden tries; Izaak Toby 4 goals) def Norths 20 (Ty Humphreys 2, Ethan Page Presley Lowe tries; Lachlan Williamson 2 goals).

Chairman's Cup Reserve Grade: Norths def Rosewood 28-14.

Volunteers Cup: Brisbane Valley def Norths 44-28, Redbank def West End 34- 18, Brothers def Swifts forfeit.

Colts Cup: Norths def Rosewood 74-0, Redbank def Fassifern 16-12.