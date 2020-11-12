When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

First look at Timezone opening at the Sunshine Plaza. The new Timezone at Orion shopping centre in Springfield will open up on November 13.

THE eagerly awaited Timezone in Springfield will open tomorrow, promising a good time for more than just kids.

The 1200 sqm entertainment hub at Orion shopping centre will be packed full of classic arcade favourites, cutting-edge interactive games, mini-bowling, bumper cars, a dedicated ‘party room’ and plenty more.

It will open its doors for the first time on Friday from 10am.

Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia general manager Kane Fong said the opening came at a good time as families look for entertainment with COVID restrictions eased.

“The new attraction will no doubt become a favourite among locals and visitors, with an incredible range of attractions including more than 80 amusement games as well as Highway 66 Bowling, spin bumper cars, laser tag and a dedicated party room for hours of entertainment,” he said.

Up to 24 people will be able to jump in and battle it out in the abandoned spaceship themed laser tag arena and the site will also feature four-lanes of mini bowling.

A dedicated party room can host up to 60 people to celebrate birthdays and corporate events.

Timezone at Orion will also have its own winners’ vault, which will feature 65 sqm of goodies to be won with tickets earnt.

Opening hours are 9am to 10pm every day but it will stay open until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

