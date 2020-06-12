When Lockyer, Somerset markets will be reopening

OPENING UP: Market co-ordinators are beginning to plan for the return of events as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Picture: Contributed

AFTER months spent in limbo, organisers of local markets throughout the region have begun announcing their planned reopening dates.

Dates announced so far are tentative and subject to change given the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 situation.

Somerset is leading the charge with a double hit of market days next weekend – the Esk Country Markets in Pipeliner Park will be back on Saturday, June 13, while the Esk Pickers Market at the Club Hotel will return on Sunday, June 14.

Most other markets are holding back until July, with the Laidley Friday Markets being the first to return, on July 3.

Organisers of the Laidley Country Markets, which are held at Ferrari Park, have said the event is unlikely to resume until August.

Close behind, the Mulgowie Markets have July 4 as a planned date of return, while the Murphy’s Creek Markets are aimed for July 18.

A more uncertain future lies ahead for the popular Fernvale Markets.

“Unfortunately at the moment, as the markets are on school grounds we are looking at a date weeks after the school goes back next term,” co-ordinator Dee Strong said.

“I‘ll update again sometime in July if I have a date to reopen. I look forward to giving you all good news soon when it’s safe to return.”

In addition to restrictions, the return of the Kilcoy Markets has been influenced by roadworks and footpath improvements in the street neighbouring Yowie Park, where the markets are held.

Though parking will still be at a premium, the markets are aiming for a July 25 return.

All markets when they resume will still require stallholders and visitors to adhere to crowd number restrictions and social distancing and hygiene requirements.

