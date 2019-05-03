The call which made JT ‘poo’ himself

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten goes for a run along The Strand in Townsville with former Cowboys player Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Alix Sweeney

YOU would think Johnathan Thurston would have a cool head having kicked the NRL premiership winning points in 2015.

But it turns out there is one person who can make him "poo" himself when contacted over the phone, and no it is not his wife Samantha.

Thurston, 36, revealed who this frightful person was on national TV during Channel 9's broadcast of the Storm versus Warriors clash on Anzac Day.

"I got a text from a number I don't know, it signs off ScoMo," the league legend said.

"I'm like boys the Prime Minister text me. They are like: "Give me the phone, let's call him." I'm like: "No, so I have a coffee with him the next day."

The father of four revealed it took some time and nerves to eventually contact the Prime Minister, who is a die hard Cronulla fan.

"I've got a golf crew that we go and play golf with, I was telling the boys same story and they were like: "Ring him." It was like 10 o'clock at night and I was like: "No." I ended up calling him, thinking he wouldn't answer," he said.

"He's answered the phone so I've like pooed myself when he's answered.

"(Scott Morrison) goes: when JT calls ScoMo answers."

Thurston's tale had fellow Queensland representative Billy Slater in stitches.

The Cowboys legend's political sways remain ambiguous after he took time out of dad duties to jog with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten when he was in Townsville before the election was announced.

A spokeswoman for Mr Shorten told the Australian Thurston approached the hopeful leader for a meeting.

"JT reached out to Bill saying he wanted to give him a new jersey, as Bill's Cowboys jersey was looking a little old," she said.

Thurston famously flexed his political might in the last federal election campaign in getting a new stadium in Townsville.