When it's okay to wear PJs in public, Ipswich

THIS time of year we all love getting home and into our pyjamas, then plonk onto the couch with the dog or cat for an evening in front of the idiot box.

Yet for some people, it has become the outfit of choice, in fact almost everywhere in winter.

Admit it, you've all seen them in the supermarket. You know the ones. They are the people who wander in wearing their PJ's, a dressing gown and bright pink fluffy slippers and think nothing of the fact that they are wearing clothes that they've been in for over 16 hours.

Is it okay to go out in public in your night attire? Seriously? Put some clothes on for heaven's sake. Have some self respect!

Before you say to yourself 'society has gone mad', ask yourself this question.

So, when it okay to wear your PJ's outside the house? We examine the facts:

Give me medicine!

You're knocked down with the flu, feeling like you're at death's door. You can't take it any more, so you crawl out of bed, turn off Netflix, and wander down to the nearest chemist to get some high strength medicine so you can feel like a human being again. As you sniff and sneeze your way through the shopping centre, people look at your outfit, and then at your face, which looks like Captain Jack Sparrow and Keith Richards had made a baby with Freddie Krueger.

VERDICT: OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

Saturday shopping

It's a cold Saturday, with rain blowing against the window. You've got the day off so enjoy a sleep in. One look outside and you realise that you just can't be stuffed getting showered or dressed to face the world, so you go and do the grocery shopping in whatever it is you're wearing, even if they are your favourite Spongebob Squarepants PJ's with Pikachu slippers.

Don't worry about the fact you probably smell, have dog breath, sleep in your eyes and your bum crack is peeking over your flannelette PJ bottoms…LET'S GO SHOPPING! To hell with the world. Nobody will care.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

Drive-thru

On a cold winter Ipswich night sometimes you just can't be arsed cooking and want to chow down on a Big Mac with extra pickles and an apple pie. Chances are that you won't need to get out of the car, so you drive down there in your PJ's. Come on, who's gonna know? Unless of course you break down, in which case the RACQ man is gonna have one hell of a story to tell when gets back to the depot. Just get the food and get out of there, it's our little secret.

VERDICT: OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

Going to the movies

Cold rainy days are perfect for going to the movies. Right? So why bother getting dressed? You're only going to sit in the dark, right?

Wrong. Going to the movies is Australia's favourite pastime. It's cheap and the perfect way to spend some time out. It's a social occasion for many, who make a movie into a date night, a catch up with friends or just a chance to get some 'ME' time.

So put some clothes on. It's a public cinema, not your lounge room, so dress for the occasion and have a shower. If you can't be bothered getting dressed then stay home and watch a DVD.

And get your feet off the seats. Your feet smell. Just saying.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

Choice of attire

Of course, it all depends what you wear to bed in winter. Many people are fresh into a relationship will prefer to sleep naked, enjoying all the benefits of that short lived but life changing 'honeymoon period' of a relationship. Before you know it you have two teenage kids and the highlight of your night is deciding which blanket to put over your retro 1970's Star Wars PJ's while you settle down for a mystery box challenge on MasterChef.

So the rule is, if you must go out wearing your nighttime attire, just make sure it isn't boxers, your birthday suit or that latex Batman outfit that your wife insists you wear every New Year's Eve.

Or maybe that's just me?

VERDICT: IF THERE'S FLESH ON DISPLAY - NOT OK. DEFINITELY NOT OK.

Pyjamas for dogs

No. Just…..no. It's a dog. How is the animal supposed to have any street cred when they look like this?

Have some pity.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S.