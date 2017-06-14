21°
News

When it's okay to wear PJs in public, Ipswich

Darren Hallesy
| 14th Jun 2017 2:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS time of year we all love getting home and into our pyjamas, then plonk onto the couch with the dog or cat for an evening in front of the idiot box.

Yet for some people, it has become the outfit of choice, in fact almost everywhere in winter.

Admit it, you've all seen them in the supermarket. You know the ones. They are the people who wander in wearing their PJ's, a dressing gown and bright pink fluffy slippers and think nothing of the fact that they are wearing clothes that they've been in for over 16 hours.

Is it okay to go out in public in your night attire? Seriously? Put some clothes on for heaven's sake. Have some self respect!

Before you say to yourself 'society has gone mad', ask yourself this question.

So, when it okay to wear your PJ's outside the house? We examine the facts:

Give me medicine!

You're knocked down with the flu, feeling like you're at death's door. You can't take it any more, so you crawl out of bed, turn off Netflix, and wander down to the nearest chemist to get some high strength medicine so you can feel like a human being again. As you sniff and sneeze your way through the shopping centre, people look at your outfit, and then at your face, which looks like Captain Jack Sparrow and Keith Richards had made a baby with Freddie Krueger.

VERDICT: OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

 

Saturday shopping

It's a cold Saturday, with rain blowing against the window. You've got the day off so enjoy a sleep in. One look outside and you realise that you just can't be stuffed getting showered or dressed to face the world, so you go and do the grocery shopping in whatever it is you're wearing, even if they are your favourite Spongebob Squarepants PJ's with Pikachu slippers.

Don't worry about the fact you probably smell, have dog breath, sleep in your eyes and your bum crack is peeking over your flannelette PJ bottoms…LET'S GO SHOPPING! To hell with the world. Nobody will care.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

 

Drive-thru

On a cold winter Ipswich night sometimes you just can't be arsed cooking and want to chow down on a Big Mac with extra pickles and an apple pie. Chances are that you won't need to get out of the car, so you drive down there in your PJ's. Come on, who's gonna know? Unless of course you break down, in which case the RACQ man is gonna have one hell of a story to tell when gets back to the depot. Just get the food and get out of there, it's our little secret.

VERDICT: OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

 

Going to the movies

Cold rainy days are perfect for going to the movies. Right? So why bother getting dressed? You're only going to sit in the dark, right?

Wrong. Going to the movies is Australia's favourite pastime. It's cheap and the perfect way to spend some time out. It's a social occasion for many, who make a movie into a date night, a catch up with friends or just a chance to get some 'ME' time.

So put some clothes on. It's a public cinema, not your lounge room, so dress for the occasion and have a shower. If you can't be bothered getting dressed then stay home and watch a DVD.

And get your feet off the seats. Your feet smell. Just saying.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S

 

Choice of attire

Of course, it all depends what you wear to bed in winter. Many people are fresh into a relationship will prefer to sleep naked, enjoying all the benefits of that short lived but life changing 'honeymoon period' of a relationship. Before you know it you have two teenage kids and the highlight of your night is deciding which blanket to put over your retro 1970's Star Wars PJ's while you settle down for a mystery box challenge on MasterChef.

So the rule is, if you must go out wearing your nighttime attire, just make sure it isn't boxers, your birthday suit or that latex Batman outfit that your wife insists you wear every New Year's Eve.

Or maybe that's just me?

VERDICT: IF THERE'S FLESH ON DISPLAY - NOT OK. DEFINITELY NOT OK.

 

Pyjamas for dogs

No. Just…..no. It's a dog. How is the animal supposed to have any street cred when they look like this?

Have some pity.

VERDICT: NOT OK TO WEAR YOUR PJ'S.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  pyjamas

London fire: Screams heard inside amid fears of collapse

London fire: Screams heard inside amid fears of collapse

A TALL apartment building in London is ablaze with witnesses reporting residents are trapped inside and “screaming” for their lives.

Mystery calls asking hundreds 'who should be Ipswich mayor?'

phone call generic

Who would you prefer as mayor?

UPDATE: Cr Wendt denies being 'selected' as mayor

Division five councillor Wayne Wendt

Secret meeting between councillors

Competition kills business at Ipswich service station

TOUGH CALL: Freedom Fuels West Ipswich has closed.

Yesterday was the last day of trading for the small store

Local Partners

One giant leap for RAAF's maritime watch

P-8A Poseidon's first deployment for Operation Gateway

Iraqi soldiers in safe hands thanks to Task Group Taji

ON TARGET: Australian Army officer Captain Patrick Carmody from Task Group Taji 4 analyses an Iraqi Army soldier's shooting accuracy at Al Taqqadum, Iraq.

Anzac defence teams keep foreign forces up to speed

Ipswich cup by the numbers

The Ipswich Cup crowd will consume 231,000 beverages.

Some of these might surprise you!

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Ten's The Project team donning beanies to to fundraise for brain cancer research.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

MUST BE SOLD-PLEASE BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

OFFERING INSPECTIONS BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL LOCAL HARRISVILLE AGENT RICKY QUINN 0418 756 836 TO BOOK YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING TODAY! Neat as a pin, this property...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

2 LEVELS OF LIVING ON A BIG 800M2 ROOM FOR SHED, POOL OR GRANNY FLAT

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Sold

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

Krispy Kreme is just one of the chains flocking to Redbank Plains

Developers release high quality artist impressions

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!