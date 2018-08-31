When it will rain in Ipswich

THERE could be some rain headed for Ipswich.



There are dry and sunny conditions expected all weekend but forecasters anticipate showers could set in from early in the working week.



A medium chance of showers on Monday will increase to a high chance on Tuesday with wet weather on the radar at least to Wednesday.



Up to 16mm is expected across the three days.

#Spring 2018 #BOMOutlook now available: below-average rainfall and warmer than average days/nights likely for most of Australia 🌧️ 🏞️ 🌏 🌡️ View the outlook for your location (now with increased forecast resolution) & full video at https://t.co/uiBc8gq6s3. pic.twitter.com/VrqmKlviqp — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) August 30, 2018



Day time maximum temperatures will peak in the high 20s right through to Sunday, while overnight minimums are expected to be as high as 13C on Saturday for the first day of Spring.



Day time temperature will cool off slightly when cloud cover moves over from Monday, ranging between 21C and 24C.



Overnight minimums will also cool off slightly, dropping to 9C on Monday, 8C on Tuesday and 7C on Wednesday.

