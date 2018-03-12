When the Irish scammers targeted Ipswich

THE hunt is on for a group of Irish scammers.

The women recently exposed for ripping off restaurants have been linked to a group of dodgy tradies ripping off elderly Queenslanders.

For years the 'bitumen bandits' have used the same tactic to cheat people out of their hard-earned cash.

These so-called tradesmen make unsolicited approaches to residents, door knocking and offering to carry out roadworks at a bargain price.

In March 2014 Ipswich residents were warned the shonky tradesmen, known as the bitumen bandits, were back on the prowl in Ipswich.

It wasn't the first time. An Ipswich businessman told the QT he had been scammed by the foreigners before.

The man, who did not want to be named at the time, said the scammers had been difficult to negotiate with.

The businessman told the QT the bandit was told to leave, but initially wouldn't.

"They got us quite a few years ago. They laid bitumen and it was rubbish. They scammed us," he said.

"We've just had another guy with an English accent come in trying to scam us again. We had to eject this guy. He was very persistent. He said, 'We are going to put this stuff down, and this is how much you have to pay'.

"I said, 'I don't want it. See you later'. The vehicle he had didn't look legitimate. This dude was bad and I don't want him coming back and putting a knife in my back. They are dangerous, and people need to know they are out there and to be aware."

The bandits approached homes and businesses offering to lay bitumen for driveways or other areas for cash payment.

In 2017 fresh warnings were issued about the dodgy tradies including the release of images.

Police released the photos of two men, with Irish accents, who assaulted a man in Deception Bay.

At the time, police said the two men claimed to be roadworkers.

Their modus operandi was to negotiate a price to conduct work on the spot, but fail to complete the job and then threaten residents for payment.

On March 10 last year two men went to a Deception Bay home in a white utility full of gravel.

When the 78-year-old male resident told them he wouldn't pay until the job was completed, a verbal argument broke out and the men allegedly restrained him to search him before stealing approximately $1500.

There had been at least four linked offences in the previous week.