HIRING: When Guzman y Gomez will open in Ipswich

Guzman Y Gomez will be opening in North Ipswich on May 14.

GUZMAN y Gomez will open its doors in Ipswich next week, offering its popular Mexican fare via takeaway and drive-through.

The restaurant, on the former site of Birdies Chickens and Burgers in North Ipswich, will open on May 14.

It will celebrate its grand opening from 7am-10pm on the corner of Pine and Lowry streets.

The site was chosen for its proximity to Riverlink Shopping Centre and large carpark.

The building was updated and received a new fit-out.

GYG founder and global CEO Steven Marks told the QT earlier this year Ipswich had "ticked all the boxes".

"Being close to the shopping centre and with easy access and lots of parking is a huge plus for GYG," he said.

"We're really looking forward to launching this GYG, the people of Ipswich have been asking us to open for ages so we have a good feeling about this one."

There are other GYG restaurants in Augustine Heights and Springfield.

A spokesperson for GYG said a total of 44 people will be employed at the North Ipswich restaurant when it opens.

This number includes a mix of current employees who may have lost shifts due to COVID-19, as well as new employees in need of a job.

GYG is currently looking for staff with about 40 more employees needed once COVID-19 restrictions ease.