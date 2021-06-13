When Goodna’s top team settles, look out for try feast

Goodna’s A-Grade rugby league team is starting to take shape after some early season challenges. Picture: Bruce Clayton

WHEN loyal clubman Justin Swney took over as Goodna A-Grade coach this season, he knew exactly what was required.

Losing many players after a successful 2020 Volunteers Cup grand final victory, Goodna suddenly had to start again and strengthen stability.

Swney is hopeful the important Rugby League Ipswich club has reached a turning point after Saturday's 50-18 victory over Fassifern at Hayes Oval.

The Eagles secured their second win of the A-Grade season built on having senior players returning and some exciting young talent stepping up.

"We are starting to get very settled now and actually back on track,'' Swney said.

"The boys are all turning up. We've got a good mix of young and old.

"They are all playing for each other and it's good to see.''

Goodna posted 10 tries to Fassifern's four in the latest game at Harrisville.

Leading the try fest was centre Austin Noa with four.

"He really turns up every game,'' the coach said.

"It was just unfortunate (before the latest game) we were missing a bit of leadership in the middle and in our forward pack, and we didn't have a solid fullback.

"But we've sorted those problems out now and basically worked it out.''

Other Eagles try scorers against Fassifern included Soakai Palelei, Treavon Drahm, Sagalimu Vaitai and captain Ramon Filipine.

Goodna A-Grade coach Justin Swney is keen to help his players stick together after some early season challenges. Picture: David Lems

The coach said his main role was ensuring Goodna's stability.

"Really. I try and stay neutral,'' he said.

"It's hard losing. You know what's going wrong and you just try to keep them on the track and be there for them . . . and hopefully win respect.''

Swney hopes the Eagles can begin climbing up the ladder after regaining confidence in such a positive win.

"We just stayed disciplined to the plan,'' he said.

"Everyone was on the same page and it paid off.''

Young guns like SEQ representative player David Faamita are impressing along with Goodna's halves combination Tristan Sami and Mana Fox-Swney.

"They (Sami and Fox-Swney) just led the way with their direction,'' the coach said.

"They are really playing with some passion and they knew our season was pretty much in the balance and they really turned up yesterday. Their execution was on point.''

In other key improvements, fullback Drahm will help regular goal kicker Tristan Sami with that important role.

After his team's comprehensive win, Swney acknowledged the Cam Wallace-coached Fassifern outfit for their effort.

"They (Fassifern) are in the same kind of situation as us with injuries and players like that,'' Swney said.

"We kind of respect their club for that and same page really.''

Fassifern's tryscorers on Saturday were Landon Hayes and Rory Humphreys.

With next weekend off due to the Ipswich Cup, Swney said his team would have a fitness session on Tuesday night before a relaxed run and BBQ on Thursday to keep his squad's morale up.