When flowers didn't get her back, he stalked her

WHEN an apology and flowers didn't help an Ipswich dad rekindle his relationship with his wife, he turned to stalking her.

The 32-year-old and the mother of his nine-year-old daughter had separated and she had moved out of the family home when he started persistently calling her in June last year.

The pair had known each other since they were teenagers and had been married for 10 years when the man started 'dabbling in methamphetamine towards the end'.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the woman, called his wife's mobile phone 45 times and when she stopped answering, he called her workplace 10 times, a court heard this week.

The stalking became so intense, police were called to the man's home where officers witnessed him persistently trying to contact the woman.

A protection order was taken out against the man and when he breached it less than two months later, he was taken into custody.

It was from behind bars where he continued his bombardment, sending his daughter 19 letters with comments about the woman's past and instructions for her to contact him.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court this week, defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said his client tried to rekindle the relationship with the woman.

"It started with an apology and flowers and simply wanting to have another go when it was over," Mr Kissick said.

"He wrote to his daughter while he was in custody but he was involving her in adult conservations."

The man pleaded guilty to 19 charges including breaching a court order, stalking and a Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Judge Dennis Lynch put a restraining order in place until 2025.

"The sad part about all of this is the damage you have undoubtedly done to the relationship with your daughter," Judge Lynch said.

"The reason you spend 100 days in custody is because of your own selfish inability to control yourself."

The man was sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for three years and 12 months good behaviour with a $500 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded on the Commonwealth offence.