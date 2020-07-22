When Bunnings sausage sizzles will restart in Ipswich

THE smell of sizzling snags will greet Bunnings customers again this weekend in Ipswich.

Bunnings' community sausage sizzles are returning to Queensland after being canned in March due to COVID-19.

They will also be resuming in South Australia and Western Australia from this weekend at selected stores.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole said the sausage sizzles will return as part of a carefully phased plan to ensure customers' safety.

"Earlier this month we were excited to bring sausage sizzles back to Tasmania and the Northern Territory and community groups did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe," she said.

"We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we're really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.

"While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn't changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakeable taste of an Aussie sausage, bread and sauce."

Bunnings has three stores across the city in Bundamba, Ipswich West and Springfield Central.

A Bunnings spokeswoman confirmed sausages sizzles will return to Ipswich this weekend but couldn't confirm which of the three stores that included.

For community groups that were booked in over the month after sausages sizzles were suspended, Bunnings donated $500 gift cards to assist with their fundraising activities.

Community groups who had sausage sizzles pre-booked during the lockdown are being prioritised for the restart with more than 200 groups booked in for this weekend across Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

To enhance customer and community safety, ordering and pick-up points will need to be 1.5 metres apart to ensure social distancing.

There will also be increased cleaning processes, hygiene requirements and signage.

Extra Bunnings team members will be rostered on to encourage social distancing.

More than 40,000 sausage sizzles are run by community groups every year.