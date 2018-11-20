'Wheelie' good start to freedom for St Eddie's graduates

Year 12s from St Edmund's College took part in a ritual where they ride from Ipswich to the Gold Coast after their graduation ceremony.

Year 12s from St Edmund's College took part in a ritual where they ride from Ipswich to the Gold Coast after their graduation ceremony. Ashleigh Howarth

SENIOR students from St Edmund's College got their first taste of freedom off to a 'wheelie' good start when they biked from Ipswich to the Gold Coast following their Year 12 graduation ceremony on Friday.

A number of boys took part in the ride, which has become a popular end of year tradition for St Eddies' graduates to celebrate the completion of their schooling.

During the blistering heat, the boys pushed off on their bikes shortly after 10am and made the gruelling six hour ride to their Schoolies celebrations.

Graduate Reno Theodoulou said he was proud to partake in a tradition which many before him, and future graduates, will complete.

"It's great to be able to do this, especially on graduation day," he said.

"I think the ride has been going for about 17 years, and I am sure it will continue."

The ride is also a way to raise money for local charities.

"This year we raised around $25,000 which will be divided and go to Vinnies and Ipswich Hospice," Reno said.

"We did that by selling cans of Coke on tuckshop days and by hosting a golf day."