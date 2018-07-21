Menu
AFTER DARK: Club Metro owner Jason Trembath is calling for more business to help drive competition in the Brisbane St hospitality sector.
Business

What's wrong with life after dark in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A BIT of healthy competition might be just the boost the Ipswich party scene needs.

Brisbane St has been a bit quiet after dark since a series of bars and pubs closed but Club Metro owner Jason Trembath isn't going anywhere. The nightclub opened eight weeks ago and Mr Trembath said he was banking on some warmer summer nights and some competition to keep patrons flowing through the doors.

"It was a bit unfortunate that Johnny Ringo's and Dusty's closed down because from my point of view, it doesn't lend itself to much confidence in my business," he said.

"I would prefer they would be open rather than closed because it brings more people out into the street and encourages more people to come out.

"A lot of people said I must have been happy they're not open but I would rather they be there because people like to go between businesses. Having only one option makes people decide not to go and to go elsewhere.

"We have been open eight weeks and it's been ok, Cup night was fantastic. People like to have options."

Mr Trembath said there was plenty of room for more business to take up a position in the Top of Town.

"I'd like to see a lot more restaurants in that area and maybe another night spot," he said.

"We are looking at bigger and better things going into the year and we hope the town will embrace us and come out and support us."

