'Promise you won't scream': Slippery customer's ssstinky end

WHAT'S worse? A live snake or a dead snake in your loo?

Esk local, Janine Robinson, found out first-hand.

Janine and her mate Pete Campbell had been grey-nomadding in Tassie for a couple of months only to return home to find a snake had decapitated itself in their toilet.

"We'd been away to Tassie, and headed back, we'd been away for about two months, that's why it had been there for so long," Janine laughed.

"It stunk, I thought it was a rat in there, we were looking around and then Pete opened up the bathroom door and said, 'Just promise you won't scream'."

That's where they found the stinky culprit.

What appears to be a green tree snake slithered through their slightly open window after a green tree frog or perhaps a drink, Janine speculated.

"It's gone through the back of the toilet with the lid back down and it's tried to come back out again," she said.

That's where the snake has met its demise.

Janine said it's taken her a long time to stop looking behind her when she sits down on the dunny.

And when asked which she thought was worse? Definitely the live one.

"Who knows where it would have got its head stuck otherwise?" she laughed.

