Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

'Promise you won't scream': Slippery customer's ssstinky end

Navarone Farrell
by
15th May 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT'S worse? A live snake or a dead snake in your loo?

Esk local, Janine Robinson, found out first-hand.

Janine and her mate Pete Campbell had been grey-nomadding in Tassie for a couple of months only to return home to find a snake had decapitated itself in their toilet.

"We'd been away to Tassie, and headed back, we'd been away for about two months, that's why it had been there for so long," Janine laughed.

"It stunk, I thought it was a rat in there, we were looking around and then Pete opened up the bathroom door and said, 'Just promise you won't scream'."

That's where they found the stinky culprit.

 

What's worse - a live snake in the loo or a dead one?
What's worse - a live snake in the loo or a dead one? Janine Robison

 

What appears to be a green tree snake slithered through their slightly open window after a green tree frog or perhaps a drink, Janine speculated.

"It's gone through the back of the toilet with the lid back down and it's tried to come back out again," she said.

That's where the snake has met its demise.

What's worse - a live snake in the loo or a dead one?
What's worse - a live snake in the loo or a dead one? Janine Robison

 

Janine said it's taken her a long time to stop looking behind her when she sits down on the dunny.

And when asked which she thought was worse? Definitely the live one.

"Who knows where it would have got its head stuck otherwise?" she laughed.

Ever come home from holidays to discover a shocker? Get in touch with a QT journalist at QT@qt.com.au or call 07 3817 1707.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks humour offbeat snakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    premium_icon Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    News "Only the dedicated old fellas still grow these things and compete”

    Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    premium_icon Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    Crime Simon Nicholas Stubbs faces court for fraud, money laundering

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    News Her old school mates are helping raise funds for her grieving family