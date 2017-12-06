WHAT'S ON: Things to do in Ipswich these school holidays

SCHOOL holidays can be tiring for parents who will be constantly on the hunt for things to keep children entertained.

The QT has put together this list of things to do around Ipswich including some ongoing exhibitions at Ipswich Art Gallery including the very popular 'Built for Speed Exhibition' brought back by popular demand.

Here's your guide to events these school holidays, arranged by date.

Ongoing events

Built for Speed exhibition

From November 17 to February 18, 10am to 5pm daily

$5 per person or $15 for a Family Pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult).

FREE for children under two-years-old. No bookings required.

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery

More information here

FILE Contributed

Fractured

This exhibition features work by members of the Ipswich Art Society and all pieces are available for purchase.

WHEN: Until Tuesday 12 December, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: Ipswich Community Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

COST: Free

Photos with Santa

Monday December 4 to Friday December 22

WHEN: 10am to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm on Thursday nights

Saturday December 23, 10am to 3pm

Sunday, December 24, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Riverlink Shopping Centre

Help find Santa at Booval Fair shopping centre

Friday December 1 to Sunday December 24

Santa is hiding around the Centre… can you help us find him?

Join in the hunt to help us find Santa this Christmas! Every child who completes the hunt will receive a free gift* PLUS entry into the draw to WIN a $250 Big W gift card!

WHEN: Ends December 24

WHERE: Booval Fair Shopping Centre

More information here

Thursday, December 7

Nippers Play and Learn

Nippers Play & Learn sessions bring the magic of rail to life for our youngest visitors with singing, art and craft, storytelling and games.

Meet at the entrance of the Museum for these interactive, fun-filled one hour sessions. No need to book, just show your annual pass at the ticket office.

WHEN: 10:30am to 11:30am

WHERE: Workshops Rail Museum

More information here

Friday, December 8

WHAT: Western Gateway Christmas Carols

WHEN: December 8

WHERE: Shiloh Amphitheatre, Goodna

The Western Gateway Christmas Carols is a free night of carolling under the stars. There is something for everyone including live animals, prize giveaways, Christmas carols, Santa and a spectacular fireworks finale,

Santa arrives at 6pm by helicopter, and the carols program will start at 7pm.

Glow products, food and drink will be available for sale. BYO blanket and chairs.

This is a family friendly, alcohol free event.

More details here: carols.shilohchurch.org.au

FILE Peter Chapman

Saturday, December 9

Christmas Express via historic Grandchester Station

Departing at 10am from the Museum platform, enjoy a 2.5 hour journey through the countryside.

When you arrive at Grandchester station, see the steam locomotive turned around for the journey home.

Bookings are essential and passengers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Departs and returns to The Workshops Rail Museum platform.

More info call 07 3432 5100 or email info@theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au.

Springfield Christmas Carols

Let your festive spirit come alive and enjoy the most magical time of the year when the annual Orion Springfield Central Christmas Carols return to Robelle Domain.

Food, music, performers, camels, fireworks and a visit from the man in red...SANTA!

WHERE: Robelle Domain

WHEN: 5pm to 8.30pm (fireworks display)

Parkour workshop

Always fancied the idea of getting nimble as a ninja with Parkour?

Join a free two-hour workshop which includes discussions, tips and tricks on various aspects of Parkour and training.

Experts will guide you through the fundamental movements required for Parkour, and they'll teach you how to safely execute core movements. It's suitable for ages seven and above, and all levels of fitness.

Bookings are essential. (Tickets through Eventbrite)

WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 11am

WHERE: Rotary Park, Bundamba

FILE Marc Stapelberg

Sunday, December 10

The Ipswich toy Run

Be part of this inspiring event by donating a toy or cheering Santa and his friends as they pass by.

The convoy will travel around Ipswich before arriving at the Showgrounds.

WHEN: Departs at 10.30am

WHERE: The ride starts at Brassall Shopping Centre

Phone 0418 720 724 or 0409 277 087 or email theipswichtoyrun@gmail.com for more information.

December 11 to December 15

Free Christmas wreath making sessions

Get hands on this festive season by creating your very own Christmas wreath!

Spread the Christmas cheer by designing and decorating a Christmas masterpiece, that you can take home and hang up on your door!

WHEN: 11am to 2pm, daily

WHERE: Outside of Woolworths

No bookings required. Ages three and over.

Ipswich Toy Run organised by the Ulysses Lockyer Branch starts from the Brassall Shopping Centre. Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times FILE Kate Czerny

Ipswich Christmas Lights Tours

December 12, 13 and 14

The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a special magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2017 competition from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach.

WHERE: Tours depart Ipswich City Council car park, 45 Roderick Street‚ Ipswich

WHEN: Tours start at 7pm and include commentary from one of our friendly guides, lucky seat prize and light supper.

TICKETS: Adults: $20, Concession: $15, Children: $15.

Jamie's Giftmas Workshop

Come along to Jamie's Giftmas workshop and you will be guided through how to make a variety of home-made festive foods.

Learn how to make fruit mince tarts, including a buttery short-crust pastry and a pimped up filling.

You will also create an incredible pickle using in season mangoes and tomatoes.

Cook and bake festive treats for your loved ones this Christmas.

Cost $88 per person for a 90 minute workshop (includes all ingredients and recipes, Christmas treats and a glass of wine).

Take home the Christmas gifts you make in class.

WHEN: December 14

WHERE: East Ipswich

For more information visit: jamiesministryoffood.com.au

Call: Erin on 07 3281 0340.

Email: Erin atmofipswich@thegoodfoundation.com.au

The Workshops Rail Museum has great line up of interactive displays, hands on activites, exhibits and beautifully restored trains and locomotives. David Nielsen

Friday, December 15

Museum Twilight Markets

Combining South East Queensland's best handmade markets, food trucks, live music, free craft workshops, Museum Torchlight Tours and onsite bar, the Museum Twilight Markets is a great night out for the whole family.

Join the free star weaving craft workshop. Take one home or donate yours to the One Million Stars To End Violence Project who are putting together an installation for the Commonwealth Games.

WHERE: Workshops Rail Museum

WHEN: 5pm to 9pm

Tickets $2

Children under 15 years are free and must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets at the door.

Museum Torchlight Tours (during markets)

COST: $10

Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. Purchase tickets at the Museum Stall.

Gatton Christmas Carnival

Enjoy roving entertainment, dance groups, rock along to local musicians, get some festive face painting and the rides!

WHEN: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

WHERE: North St, Gatton

Saturday, December 16

Rosewood Markets and Car Boot Sale

The final market for the year is our Christmas Market with Santa visiting from 9.30am with lollies for the children.

Also a jumping castle and free lucky dips on the day. Browse the variety of stalls on offer and pick up some last minute Christmas presents.

The usual stalls like homemade crafts, fresh produce, local honey, home baked goodies, jams and pickles, books, plants, bric a brac, trash 'n treasure, will all be there plus some extra surprises on the day.

Sites are available from $10.

WHEN: 7am to 11.30am

WHERE: Anglican Church Grounds, 74 John St, Rosewood

Contact 0439 095645 or stlukeangoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Rosewood's Biggest Water Bomb Fight

A family friendly event with water bomb games, a sausage sizzle, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, jumping castle, coffee van, snow cone van, slip n slide and music.

WHEN: 10am to 4pm

WHERE: 15 Cummings Rd, Calvert

Sunday December 17

Minden Community Carols

We have over 15 market and food stalls along with kids activities up to 7pm when the carolling will commence with a finishing time of 9pm.

WHEN: 4pm to 9pm

WHERE: Minden Baptist Church, Minden

FILE Rob Williams

December 31

New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style with free children's rides, roving entertainment, food stalls, live music and fireworks.

Join in the fun as the main stage erupts into a fantastic, larger-than-life, action-packed, evening featuring Smurfette's Journey Stage Show, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Larrikin Puppets, and Stuntman Jim.

WHEN: Sunday, December 31, 5pm to 9.30pm

WHERE: North Ipswich Reserve