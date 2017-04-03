SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

A day at a Park

Queens Park, Milford St Ipswich

Open Daily

QUEENS Park boasts 22ha of parklands with inviting picnic spots, café and the children's playground, a favourite with its flying fox and fixed model train additions.

One of the real attractions is the Ipswich Nature Centre, housed in the parklands.

Here kids can marvel at both native and exotic animals, feed the adorable Nursery Farm animals at set times during the day as well as wander through the beautiful bird aviary.

Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central

Open Daily

Robelle Domain features tree top walks, a lake, 10,000- seat amphitheatre and stage and the country's first Icon on Galaxy interactive play equipment.

If you are after a more serene visit there are the land art pyramids and artwork to discover, exhibition gardens and many wonderful, shady picnic spots with fantastic bbq facilities.

Towers of Tomorrow

Ipswich Art Gallery

Open daily from 10am

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play.

Twelve iconic mega towers from Australian and Asian cities have been astonishingly replicated. at 1:200 scale using only Lego bricks.

Circus show

Orion Springfield Central

Wednesday 10am and 12pm daily

WITNESS a hilarious show of clowns and magicians who will delight people of all ages. This will be shown in the Coles Mall and will run until Friday, April 7.

Rambling reptiles presentation

Redbank Plains Library

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am

GET up close and personal with some unique Australian animals with this special presentation. Ideal for children of all ages. You will need to book every person which is attending, including adults. Phone the library on 3810 6887.

Ink links workshop

Redbank Plaza Library

Friday, 1.30-2.30pm

INSTANTLY create your own circuits with non-toxic conductive silver ink using circuit scribe pens. Suitable for kids of all ages. Phone 3810 6815 to reserve your child's place.

Movies in the Park - STORKS (RATED G)

Sutton Park, Brassall

Friday at 7pm

PACK a picnic, get outdoors with the family and join Mayor Paul Pisasale and Councillors of the City of Ipswich at the FREE Heritage Bank Movies in the Park.

Food will be available for purchase at the event.

Please note: Should any movie be cancelled owing to wet weather, it will be screened the following week, same time, same place (weather permitting). Movies in the Park is family-friendly and strictly tobacco, drug and alcohol-free.