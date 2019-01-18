What's the secret to reaching 107 years of age?

MOST people would celebrate their birthday with a beer or a wine but for one of Australia's oldest residents, her drink of choice was a glass of water.

Elizabeth Jordan celebrated turning 107 this week with family and friends and wasn't tempted to mark the occasion with her first ever sip of alcohol.

Still as sharp and warm as ever, Mrs Jordan lives independently in the Ebbw Vale home she moved into with late husband Joseph in 1936.

It sits on 1 Jordan Street; named as they were the first allotment on the new road.

The centenarian credits her longevity to always staying active and it must run in the family because her sister and brother, both in their nineties, are also going strong.

Her daughter is in her eighties.

"(My brother) was on the phone to me yesterday,” Mrs Jordan smiled.

She has lived in Ipswich her entire life and looks forward to her weekly church visits and games of bocce and indoor bowls.

The former dressmaker, who has two children, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, said her age was something she thought about a lot.

"(Because) I've shrunk down so much,” she laughed.

She was thankful for her friends and family who allowed her to get around and she wasn't opposed to catching the odd train, bus or cab.

Mrs Jordan regularly travels to play indoor bowls in places like Gatton and Laidley.

"Keep active as long as you can. You can't sit around and do nothing,” she said.

"I have a lot of friends that make sure that I do. I would have been playing indoor bowls if you weren't coming over (for the interview).

"I've never touched alcohol. I'm not a great one for soft drinks either. They know wherever I go all I want is a glass of water.”