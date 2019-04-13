What's the odds of an Ipswich Labor win? Short, punters say

VICTORY: Punters are predicting a Bill Shorten and Milton Dick will be victorious at the federal election on May 18.

LABOR'S odds to win in Ipswich are so short, punters wanting to have a flutter on the federal election should look elsewhere for value for money.

The federal electorates of Blair and Oxley are held by Labor on an 8.1 per cent and 9 per cent margin respectively.

Punters believe the region will stay red come May 18.

Both electorates are at $1.01 to win on Sportsbet, the shortest odds possible.

Nationally the money is flowing towards a Bill Shorten-led Labor victory.

Labor is $1.16 to win the election while the Coalition is at distant odds of $4.85.

"There has been a flood of cash on the Coalition since the budget was delivered last Tuesday, but given the discrepancy in predicted seats, it is just a drop in ocean,” sportsbet.com.au's Rich Hummerston said.

"The Coalition are going to need a power higher than just punters if they are to stand any chance come May 18.”

Across the Blair electorate signs corflutes and billboards have gone up.

Despite the short odds Member for Blair Shayne Neumann is not taking his chances for granted.

"I'm just campaigning hard,” he said.

"I've been door-knocking everyday and doing the job I need to do.”

Mr Neumann expected voters would agree with Labor's push for a fairer go.

"A fairer go for our community,” he said.

"People's wages have hardly moved.”

Although the federal pendulum is swinging towards Labor, Mr Neumann said the local fight would be a difficult one.

"It's about how we manage the growth in the area and who has the vision for the community,” he said.

The federal electorate of Wright, held by the Coalition's Assistant Transport Minister Scott Buchholz.

Wright is considered a reasonably safe LNP seat, with Mr Buchholz holding a 9 per cent margin.

No Labor candidate has been named to challenge Mr Buchholz.

Greens candidate Shannon Girard, Katter's Australia Party will stand Matthew Tomlinson and David Wright will round-out the party challengers for United Australia.

Mt Barney Lodge co-owner Innes Larkin has announced his intention to stand as independent candidate.

Mr Larkin, who led a protest against coal and coal seam gas development, has also been awarded the Australian Search and Rescue Award for his efforts rescuing 700 people in more than 400 rescues from the Mt Barney region.

Mr Larkin will focus his campaign on five pillars including fairness, government as a service, inclusiveness, your voice and one for the voiceless.