What's that down your pants?

A man found with a pipe down his pants initially told police he did not know what it was.

A man found with a pipe down his pants initially told police he did not know what it was. serggn

A COLLINSVILLE man told police he did not know what was down his pants when they found a drug pipe in them during a search.

Stephen Ries Ziukovic, 29, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing a pipe that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police searched a car Ziukovic was a passenger in when they stopped the vehicle at 2.20pm on October 4 in Collinsville.

The four occupants of the car were also searched.

The court heard police found a pipe down the front of Ziukovic's pants.

When asked by police at the time what it was, he said he "didn't know what it was but it was down the front of his pants", Sgt Myors said.

Police also found a plastic bottle fashioned into a bong in the front passenger door where Ziukovic had been sitting.

Duty solicitor Peta Vernon told the court he client knew what the pipe was, but "panicked" when questioned by police.

Ziukovic was convicted and fined $300.