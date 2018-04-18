What's that smell? Government wants to know what stinks

A NEW online survey will allow Ipswich residents to report exactly what they can smell and when.

The State Government wants to hear residents' thoughts and experiences with odour in Ipswich, including the type of smells and details about when and where they are most stinky.

Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said feedback would help the government to better understand any ongoing nuisance odour issues in the community, and manage it effectively.

"I want to assure the Ipswich community that the Department of Environment and Science (DES) has been engaging with industry, affected residents, other relevant stakeholders and concerned members of the public on this matter and has been working to pinpoint potential sources," Ms Enoch said.

"There are a number of industry activities within and around the suburbs reported to be affected, and the department will take appropriate action where any non-compliant activities are detected.

"We take this matter seriously and have carried out a targeted compliance program in an effort to effectively manage the issue."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the survey was being conducted independently.

"It is important to stress that the survey is being conducted by an independent consultant and it will report back only to the Government," she said.

"I encourage everyone to have their say. Copies of the printed survey can be collected from my electorate office, or people are able to call the office and we can post it out."

The survey will be available until May 6 and can be found at www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au.

People can also request a hard copy of the survey by phoning the Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372.

The community can report nuisance odours by visiting the Reporting Environmental Nuisance page which also has more information about reporting particular environmental issues, including an online odour notification form that can be filled out.