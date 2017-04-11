WHAT'S OPEN: Where to stock up on goodies on Easter weekend

IF the Easter Bunny was a little stingy on the goodies and Ipswich residents are finding themselves in need of supplies this weekend, there are plenty of businesses with their doors open.
Major centres and grocery stores have reduced trading hours over the Easter long weekend while some small businesses and cafes are closed.
See the comprehensive list of Ipswich business Easter trading hours here:
Major centres and grocery stores
- Orion retail stores
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm
The Town Square dining precinct will trade normal hours over the Easter period with the exception of San Churro, Orion Hotel, and Lone Star which will be closed on Good Friday.
- Riverlink Ipswich
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
- Redbank Plaza
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
- Booval Fair
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am to 6pm
- Coles Ipswich and Silkstone
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 8am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Restaurants, cafes and cinemas
- Orion Hotel
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 10am to 3am
Easter Sunday: 10am to 12am
Easter Monday: 10am to 12am
- Event Cinemas Springfield
Good Friday: 9.00am to 12am
Easter Saturday: 9am to 12am
Easter Sunday: 9am to 12am
Easter Monday: 9m to 12am
- Fourthchild
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 7am to late
Easter Sunday: 7am to late
Easter Monday: 8am to 2pm
- Heisenberg Haus
Good Friday: 5pm to late
Easter Saturday: 5pm to late but fully booked
Easter Sunday: 5pm to late
Easter Monday: closed
- Deann's Coffee House
Closed from 12pm on Thursday to Wednesday
- Cactus Espresso Bar
Good Friday: closed
Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm
Easter Sunday: 7.30am to 12pm
Easter Monday: 7.30am to 12pm
- Thirty Seven Café
6.30am to 3pm all weekend