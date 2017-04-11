WHAT'S OPEN: Where to stock up on goodies on Easter weekend

Major centres and grocery stores have reduced trading hours over the Easter long weekend while some small businesses and cafes are closed.

IF the Easter Bunny was a little stingy on the goodies and Ipswich residents are finding themselves in need of supplies this weekend, there are plenty of businesses with their doors open.

See the comprehensive list of Ipswich business Easter trading hours here:

Major centres and grocery stores

Orion retail stores

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm

The Town Square dining precinct will trade normal hours over the Easter period with the exception of San Churro, Orion Hotel, and Lone Star which will be closed on Good Friday.

Riverlink Ipswich

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

Redbank Plaza

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

Booval Fair

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 6pm

Coles Ipswich and Silkstone

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

Restaurants, cafes and cinemas

Orion Hotel

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 10am to 3am

Easter Sunday: 10am to 12am

Easter Monday: 10am to 12am

Event Cinemas Springfield

Good Friday: 9.00am to 12am

Easter Saturday: 9am to 12am

Easter Sunday: 9am to 12am

Easter Monday: 9m to 12am

Fourthchild

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 7am to late

Easter Sunday: 7am to late

Easter Monday: 8am to 2pm

Heisenberg Haus

Good Friday: 5pm to late

Easter Saturday: 5pm to late but fully booked

Easter Sunday: 5pm to late

Easter Monday: closed

Deann's Coffee House

Closed from 12pm on Thursday to Wednesday

Cactus Espresso Bar

Good Friday: closed

Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm

Easter Sunday: 7.30am to 12pm

Easter Monday: 7.30am to 12pm

Thirty Seven Café

6.30am to 3pm all weekend