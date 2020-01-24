What’s open on Australia Day?

Whether you’re in need of an extra packet of snags or an extra umbrella to stay dry on what will likely be a wet Australia Day here’s a list of all the places open over the long weekend.

SHOPPING CENTRES:

Orion Shopping Centre will be open on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm and the Monday public holiday from 10am to 4pm.

Riverlink Shopping Centre will operate as normal during the weekend, operating from 10am to 4pm on the Monday public holiday.

Redbank Plaza will also be operating as normal during the weekend, staying open on the Monday pubic holiday from 9am to 6pm.

Booval Fair will be open on the Monday public holiday from 9am to 6pm.

Redbank Plains Town Square will be open during the weekend and on monday operating as normal.

RESTAURANTS & CAFE:

Lotus Cafe will be closed on Sunday for Australia Day and will be open on the Monday public holiday

Ellen and Rod will be open for the weekend and the Monday public holiday from 7am to 12pm

Queens Park Cafe will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and closed the Monday public holiday.

Heisenburg Haus will be open on Saturday but closed on Sunday and the Monday public holiday.

Rafter and Rose will be closed on Sunday and Monday

SERVICES: