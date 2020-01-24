Menu
What’s open on Australia Day?

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Whether you’re in need of an extra packet of snags or an extra umbrella to stay dry on what will likely be a wet Australia Day here’s a list of all the places open over the long weekend.

SHOPPING CENTRES:

  • Orion Shopping Centre will be open on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm and the Monday public holiday from 10am to 4pm.

  • Riverlink Shopping Centre will operate as normal during the weekend, operating from 10am to 4pm on the Monday public holiday.

  • Redbank Plaza will also be operating as normal during the weekend, staying open on the Monday pubic holiday from 9am to 6pm.

  • Booval Fair will be open on the Monday public holiday from 9am to 6pm.

  • Redbank Plains Town Square will be open during the weekend and on monday operating as normal.

RESTAURANTS & CAFE:

  • Lotus Cafe will be closed on Sunday for Australia Day and will be open on the Monday public holiday

  • Ellen and Rod will be open for the weekend and the Monday public holiday from 7am to 12pm

  • Queens Park Cafe will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and closed the Monday public holiday.

  • Heisenburg Haus will be open on Saturday but closed on Sunday and the Monday public holiday.

  • Rafter and Rose will be closed on Sunday and Monday

SERVICES:

  • Ipswich Day and Night Chemist will run business as usual.
