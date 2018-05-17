What's open on Ipswich Show Day public holiday

WHILE school children have the day off and families make the most of the Ipswich Show Day public holiday, some business will stay open for the essentials.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs

Pumpyard is closed.

Dovetails Restaurant is closed.

Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream is open from 11am to 10pm.

The Cottage Restaurant open per booking. Rederivations are essential.

Thirty Seven Café Bundamba is open from 6.30am to 2.30pm.

Rafter and Rose is closed.

Fourth Child Café is 7am to 4pm.

Cactus Espresso is closed.

Old Flour Mill Café is closed.

Strictly Coffee is open from 6am to 12pm.

Orion Hotel is open from 10am to 3am.

Springlake Hotel is open from form 10am.

Pig and Whistle Redbank Plains is open from 10am to 4am.

Retro Diner is open from 8am to 2pm.

John and Heather Macey welcome the return of Miss Showgirl, who was born at the Ipswich Show two years ago. Rob Williams

Shopping centres and grocery stores

Riverlink Shopping Centre: Speciality stores from 10am to 4pm, major stores form 9am to 6pm.

Orion Springfield Central: 10am to 4pm.

Booval Fair: 9am to 6pm, some stores will differ

Redbank Plaza: Major stores are open as Sunday trading, from 10am to 4pm, while minor store trading hours may vary.

IGA West Ipswich: Open until 10pm.

Coles Ipswich: Open from 9am to 6pm

Coles Silkstone: Open from 9am to 6pm.

Camel races at the Ipswich show are always popular

Services

Australia Post outlets in Ipswich are closed.

Limelight Cinema is open with normal trading hours.