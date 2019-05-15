What's open on Ipswich Show Day public holiday

If you're running errands before heading to the Ipswich Show on Friday, make sure you check out our list of what's open during the public holiday.

Barista Porsche Risson and owner Candy Gazdagh from Rafter & Rose Darren Hallesy

Restaurants, cafes and pubs

Pumpyard is open 12pm - 9pm.

Dovetails Restaurant is closed.

The Cottage Restaurant open 10am to 2pm and then 6pm to 9pm.

Thirty Seven Café Bundamba is open from 6.30am to 2.30pm.

Rafter and Rose 6.30am to 2pm.

Fourth Child Café is 7am to 2pm.

Orion Hotel is open from 10am to 2am.

Spring Lake Hotel is open from 10am.

Pig and Whistle Redbank Plains is open from 10am to 4am.

Retro Diner is open from 7am to 1pm.

Fast Food

KFC, McDonald's, Hungry Jacks, etc should be open normal hours over the public holiday period. Stores in shopping centres may vary.

Booval Fair food court. Rob Williams

Shopping centres and grocery stores

* Riverlink Shopping Centre: Speciality stores may vary but most will operate from 10am to 4pm. Major stores from 10am to 4pm (Coles, Woolworths, Aldi Target and Kmart).

* Orion Springfield Central: 10am to 4pm.

* Booval Fair: 9am to 6pm, some stores will differ.

* Redbank Plaza: Major stores are open as Sunday trading, from 10am to 4pm, while minor store trading hours may vary.

IGA West Ipswich: Open 6am-10pm.

Coles Ipswich: Open from 9am to 6pm

Coles Silkstone: Open from 9am to 6pm.

* Please check with individual stores to confirm times.

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers. David Nielsen

Services

Ipswich City Council is closed for the public holiday.

Australia Post outlets in Ipswich are closed. If you're outside of the city, check your local store before heading out.

Limelight Cinema is open with normal trading hours (9.30am to 10pm).