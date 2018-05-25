Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction at Ripley Town Centre has finished and it will officially open on Saturday.
Construction at Ripley Town Centre has finished and it will officially open on Saturday. N TOD
News

What's open during Ripley Town Centre's Main Street festival

25th May 2018 11:00 AM

RIPLEY Town Centre will officially open to the public tomorrow when a Main Street Festival celebrates the new development coming alive.

The Main Street, opening from 11am, will be transformed for people to enjoy and experience a taste of what is planned in the future.

Activities include sidewalk dining and shopping, live music and entertainment overlooking the planned future parklands, kite flying, rock climbing, kids cooking, silent disco, interactive community displays, roving performers, cartoonist, green cabs and so much more.

The festival is a chance to meet the businesses located within Ripley Town Centre and experience Satoyama Way, which has been designed to be an all-weather community gathering space comfortably connecting the indoor and outdoor environments.

The Main Street Festival will then conclude at 4pm.

This highly anticipated first stage of the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre has been developed by Sekisui House.

What's open tomorrow?

  • Apar Hair Studio
  • Gold Class Nails
  • The Discount Chemist
  • BWS
  • Madhouse Discounts
  • Ripley News
  • Coles
  • Eco Shot Café
  • Orion Massage
  • Ecco Ripley Sales & Information Centre
  • Golden Lor
  • Mum's Bakehouse

Opening soon:

  • Ripley Medical Centre
  • Ripley Vet
  • Ripley Dental Surgery
festival main street new business ripley town centre

Top Stories

    Rick Thorburn pleads guilty to killing Tiahleigh Palmer

    Rick Thorburn pleads guilty to killing Tiahleigh Palmer

    Crime RICK Thorburn has pleaded guilty to murdering his foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer, who was found dead on the banks of a Gold Coast river in 2015.

    • 25th May 2018 11:08 AM
    Vehicle seized in relation to suspected murder

    Vehicle seized in relation to suspected murder

    News A vehicle has been seized and is being tested in Toowoomba

    Decision on fate of Ipswich council could take a month

    Decision on fate of Ipswich council could take a month

    Council News Minister's decision could take seven to 28 days

    CLOSED: Once popular suburban cafe left to ruin

    premium_icon CLOSED: Once popular suburban cafe left to ruin

    Business Re-opening delayed seven times before building put up for lease

    • 25th May 2018 11:07 AM

    Local Partners