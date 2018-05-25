What's open during Ripley Town Centre's Main Street festival

Construction at Ripley Town Centre has finished and it will officially open on Saturday.

RIPLEY Town Centre will officially open to the public tomorrow when a Main Street Festival celebrates the new development coming alive.

The Main Street, opening from 11am, will be transformed for people to enjoy and experience a taste of what is planned in the future.

Activities include sidewalk dining and shopping, live music and entertainment overlooking the planned future parklands, kite flying, rock climbing, kids cooking, silent disco, interactive community displays, roving performers, cartoonist, green cabs and so much more.

The festival is a chance to meet the businesses located within Ripley Town Centre and experience Satoyama Way, which has been designed to be an all-weather community gathering space comfortably connecting the indoor and outdoor environments.

The Main Street Festival will then conclude at 4pm.

This highly anticipated first stage of the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre has been developed by Sekisui House.

What's open tomorrow?

Apar Hair Studio

Gold Class Nails

The Discount Chemist

BWS

Madhouse Discounts

Ripley News

Coles

Eco Shot Café

Orion Massage

Ecco Ripley Sales & Information Centre

Golden Lor

Mum's Bakehouse

Opening soon: