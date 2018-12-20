What's open and what's closed this Christmas

HERE'S what Ipswich businesses are doing over the festive season.

HOTELS AND PUBS

Racehorse Hotel: Totally booked out for buffet lunch on Christmas Day. Open normal hours Boxing Day. Bookings still available for New Year's Eve with an '80s neon party theme. $10 entry.

PA Hotel: Closed Christmas Day. Normal trading hours from Boxing Day onwards.

Orion Hotel: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day. New Year's Eve 1920s prohibition party theme. Music from midday onwards.

Brothers Leagues Club: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day. New Year's Eve retro theme party from 6pm.

Ipswich Jets Leagues Club: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day.

Yamanto Tavern: All you can eat Christmas lunch buffet. Bookings essential. Normal trading hours from Boxing Day onwards.

SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING CENTRES

Riverlink Shopping Centre. Both shopping malls will be closed on Christmas Day. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly. Open Boxing Day from 10am to 4pm.

Booval Fair: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm.

Brassall Shopping Centre: Closed Christmas Day and Boxing day.

Orion Shopping Centre: Closed Christmas Day. Boxing Day 10am to 4pm.

Redbank Plaza: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm.

Woolworths Yamanto: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day 7am to 10pm.

Coles: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day 7am to 10pm.

Aldi: Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day 9am to 6pm.

CAFE AND RESTAURANTS

Fourthchild Café: Closed December 24, 25, 26 and 27

Queens Park Café: Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 2019.

Cactus Espresso Bar: Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 2019.

Seed Cafe: Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 2019.

Zarraffa's Coffee, West Ipswich: Closed December 25. Open Boxing Day (6am to 6pm). Open January 1 (6am to 6pm).

ATTRACTIONS

Ipswich Art Gallery: Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 2019

Ipswich Library: Closed from December 24 (1pm) to January 1 2019

Limelight Cinema: Closed December 25

Event Cinemas Orion: Closed December 25

Cineplex Redbank Plaza: Closed December 25