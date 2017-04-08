What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

1. Ipswich Garden Spectacular

SILKSTONE STATE SCHOOL

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 8.30AM

GOT a green thumb? Or wish you did? Head to Silkstone State School on for the Ipswich Garden Spectacular, presented by the Ipswich Orchid Society.

It is not just orchids but bromeliads, African violets, Australian natives, geraniums and much more. Get advice on how to grow your own orchids and other varieties.

2. Broadway Masters

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

SUNDAY 2PM

SEE 16 of Australia's most exciting, talented performers bring the Ipswich Civic Centre to life with an afternoon of song.

Together with the participants of Broadway Masters fall into the songs from some of the greatest hits of the 20th Century, including West Side Story, Les Misérables and Phantom Of The Opera.

Performing with a 5-piece orchestra under the direction of Robert Clark, musical director for Wicked and Les Misérables this is your chance to come along and enjoy the superstars of tomorrow right here in Ipswich in Broadway Masters Live In Concert.

3. Queens Park

MILFORD ST, IPSWICH

DAILY

QUEENS Park boasts 22ha of parklands with inviting picnic spots, café and the children's playground, a favourite with its flying fox and fixed model train additions.

One of the real attractions is the Ipswich Nature Centre, housed in the parklands. See the new-born Bilby triplets, or try to find the elusive Betong in the free-flight bird aviary.

4. Robelle Domain Parklands

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

OPEN DAILY

Robelle Domain features tree top walks, a lake, 10,000- seat amphitheatre and stage and the country's first Icon on Galaxy interactive play equipment.

Water cascades, waterfalls, jet sprays and a 7000-litre tipping water bucket all combine to make this a favourite destination for little people. If you are after a more serene visit, there are the land art pyramids and artwork to discover, exhibition gardens and many wonderful, shady picnic spots with fantastic bbq facilities.

5. Towers of Tomorrow

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play.

Twelve iconic mega towers from Australian and Asian cities have been replicated.